UK Ambassador ti US quits after criticizing Trump

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 8:02 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 8:02 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

breaking news just into the waay 31 news room. within the past 10 minutes.... the united kingdom's foreign office says britain's ambassador to the united states has resigned. this comes just days after diplomatic cables criticizing president trump were leaked. prime minister theresa may said it was a "quote matter of regret" that kim
