Speech to Text for Apprehensions on Border

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

region. new numbers show there has been a 28 percent drop in the number of immigrants encountered by customs and border protection at the u.s. mexico border last month. that's according to homeland security. there were over 100- thousand people encountered by border patrol agents in june...that dropped from over 144- thousand the month before.. the acting homeland security secretary believes mexico's involvement in stopping immigrants is helping. what we see in june is that our strategy is working. the president's engagement with mexico, the deal to enforce immigration security on their southern border, to partner with us on tackling transnational criminal organizations. that's clearly having an impact on the flow." the numbers usually drop during hot summer months, but this year's tally is 11 percent lower than last year's may-to-june decline.