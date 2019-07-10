Speech to Text for Teen shot with stolen gun .

a scottsboro teen is now charged with manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed a friend with a stolen gun. 16-year-old jacob isbell was originally charged with first-degree assault -- but when 17-year-old anthony scott died from a gunshot wound to the head -- the charges against isbell were upgraded. this morning waay 31's rodneya ross is live with how scott's family is coping with is untimely death. live good morning will and alyssa...anthony scott's family tells us he should be getting ready for his senior football season -- but instead they're now planning his funeral. and while they're heartbroken over the loss of his life -- they're holding on to the memories they have of him. vo last week a group of teens were playing with stolen guns when the one jacob isbell was playing with went off hitting anthony scott in the mouth. the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died a day later. scottsboro police told us 16-year-old jacob isbell was arrested for the shooting -- with his charges being upgraded after scott died. police say the stolen gun was linked to several car break-ins and thefts in the area -- but they say scott was not involved in those crimes. that's something that brings comfort to his family as they prepare to bury him. pamela mitchem, anthony scott's mother "anthony was just a bright personality. he was so smart and so caring and he showed so much love to everybody." live scott's family told us they had met isbell in the past but have not had any contact with him since his arrest. we also learned scott recently became a father -- leaving behind a six-month-old baby girl. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.