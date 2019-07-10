Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. today governor ivey is coming to huntsville for her annual alabama update luncheon. its all happening here at the von braun center... and governor ivey is expected to give updates on key state issues. she is also expected to discuss development and progress for norh alabama. the luncheon begins today at noon. a well known huntsville real estate agent is out on bond this morning after being arrested for harassment. vo william russell was arrested tuesday afternoon and spent less than two hours in jail. huntsville police charged him with disorderly conduct and harrassment after he allegedly harrassed a tenant over a parking spot. witnesses told us he posted signs to call the victim out -- something he admitted to us. we reached out to the victim to hear her side but we are waiting to hear back. will... the suspect you see on your screen is accused of stealing the cars on briar fork drive in moores mill. if you know who this man is -- call the madison county sheriff's office. a scottsboro teen is now charged with manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed a friend with a stolen gun. 16-year-old jacob isbell was originally charged with first-degree assault -- but when 17-year-old anthony scott died from a gunshot wound to the head -- the charges against isbell were upgraded. waay 31 is digging deeper to learn who is holding 3-m accountable for potentially toxic chemicals in the tennessee river. the company said it will investigate old landfills in morgan and lawrence counties. waay 31 called the company and asked what would happen if the samples came back positive. 3m says it depends on which chemicals are found. starting today--crews will close down lanes from old railroad bed road to u.s. highway 72. southbound traffic will have to drive on a single lane for about a quarter of a mile. the work will last until july 19th.