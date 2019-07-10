Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Rob's July 10th Forecast

Another hot day Wednesday. Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon for the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:08 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 7:08 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
