Speech to Text for Trey Flowers invests in hometown

trey flowers never forgets the 2-5-6, the detroit lion spent the day in huntsville, pouring into young lives, telling students what it means to be successful.... and the kids at the huntsville inner city learning center saw first hand, how to pay it foward. trey flowers is a two time super bowl champion, so being on top of the football world, he's made life long memories "after the super bowl, when you're holding up the trophy and you know all the hard work it took to get to that point" the defensive end still remembers where he came from, columbia high school, born and raised in huntsville. "it's definitely humbling, it brings me back to where it all started, and i think i'm just now grasping what it took to get to where i'm at.' flowers presented a 15 thousand dollar check to the huntsville inner city learning center, a non profit providing academic support, and mentoring to students! nat with all eyes on him, flowers wanted to make sure he shared his keys for success: first off, to stay focused. "there's going to be ups and downs that come throughout their life, people who come in and out of their life." next, respect authority. "listen to people who you are guiding you throughout their life, it will make your life easier.' and lastly, to never give up on your dream. "you'll have people who are trying to tell you, you're too small, you're too slow, you're not as smart, but you continue to be determined to be successful." the champ's foundation is called flowers of the future...and on a hot summer day, seeds were planted in downtown huntsville. nat trey says with a little help, each child can grow! kid walks up to give trey a football....8 you even got the autographs too! thank you... laughter