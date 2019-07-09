Speech to Text for USTA Girls 16 Clay Court Championships in Huntsville

tennis champions from all over the nation are heading to huntsville next week for the united states tennis associations girls 16 national clay court championships. waay 31's lauren cavasinni reports the rocket city will have more than 200 tennis athletes here next week when superstars from across the country come to play. eddie jacques/co- owner & head tennis director of athletic club alabama: " we have nobody here from huntsville. we have two player from alabama and only maybe 24 from the south. so it's about hosting an event for 225 girls that is a great event to participate in, both on and off the court." the athletic club alabama will host this event for the next two years eddie: "ran across someone who told me the memphis racquet club was going to be bulldozed and turned into real estate and they said hey why don't you throw in a bid for the event. had to wait about ten days and was pretty surprised. i followed up with my original contact and they said let me check on that and the next day i got a call and they said you won the bid." the next coco gauff could be at this tournament, jakes says the talent you'll see on the clay courts at athletic club alabama will be playing on national tv soon enough! eddie: "you will probably be able to grab those 224 girls and whether it be one or whether it be two, maybe you get lucky and see three of these girls eventually on tv. or eventually somebody out of this group will be top 200 in the world. you would almost guarantee that." reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports. the event starts on monday, but eddie says some of the tennis champs are starting to arrive now and are practicing at least three hours a day. for more info on how you can attend, visit