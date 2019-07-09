Speech to Text for Dynetics, Maxar Agree To Work On NASA Project

new at 6 -- the huntsville- based company dynetics is teaming up to help build part of the nasa lunar gateway. this is one of the first steps of nasa's artemis mission to land astronauts back on the moon by 2024 before visiting mars waay31's steven dilsizian was at dynetics today, where it partnered with another company to start working on the project. maxar technologies and dynetics will be working on the propulsion element for the lunar gateway. one nasa employee tells me this agreement being done before the apollo 11 anniversary is symbolic. lakiesha hawkins - marshall space flight center "it's absolutely fitting that this activity and the excitement of this parternship is so close to the 50th anniversary of apollo 11" lakiesha hawkins works at the marshall space flight center and is working on the next major spacecraft, the lunar gateway. she says apollo 11 helped companies come together and the city of huntsville grow. and it's happening again. take sot: lakiesha hawkins - marshall space flight center "this partnership is an example of how we are growing today!" on tuesday, maxar and dynetics agreed to work together on a portion of the lunar gateway. i'm told both companies have experience in space exploration and working together only helps enhance the production of the spacecraft. david king is the ceo of dynetics, and says the lunar gateway will serve as a space station take sot: david king - dynetics ceo "we're going to build the first element of the lunar gateway, it will sit in lunar orbit, and be a gateway for astronauts before they go down to the surface and then back up" hawkins says this agreement brings us closer to returning to the moon. "this is the first step in bridging the gap between apollo 11, first man on the moon 50 years ago, to today artemis bringing the next man, first woman" i'm told a majority of the work for this project will be done by dynetics here in huntsville. the mission to launch this particular portion of the gateway is set for the end of 2022.