Speech to Text for Real Estate Broken Charged With Harassment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news update tonight on a story we first broke at 4. waay 31 is learning more about what led up to the arrest of one of the biggest names in huntsville's real estate market. russ russell is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. he's the broker at "russ russell commerical real estate." it's behind multiple multi- million dollar land sales in the area -- and even more, smaller property sales in huntsville and madison county. waay 31's scottie kay has brand new information about the conflict with a tenant that led to spending 2 hours in jail. scottie? russ russell was booked here at the madison county jail around 2:20 this afternoon on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. we've since learned his arrest stemmed from a parking dispute. according to huntsville police, russell is accused of harassing another tenant on merchants walk, which is where his office is located. police tell us the dispute was over how a tenant of the property "parks" their vehicle. police say russell claimed the victim's parking "damaged" other vehicles. the dispute escalated and police say russell took photos of the victim's parking, made a notebook of the photos and circulated this to other "tenants" of the property. the victim got an attorney involved and asked that russell stop harassing them. police say russell rented a car for about a month, put it in the victim's parking space, with a sign that said "parking instructions of america" and the victim's address in plain view. russell also reportedly attempted to have the spouse of the victim trespassed from the property. police tell us russell said the spouse of the victim was not allowed to "wear shorts" on the property. we talked with russell who says the victim in this case is the worst tenant he's ever dealt with, and said this has been going on for three years. we reached out to his real estate agency for comment as well, but we're still waiting to hear back.