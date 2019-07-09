Speech to Text for Real Estate Broker Arrested

news update tonight on a story we first broke at 4. waay 31 is learning more about what led up to the arrest of one of the biggest names in huntsville's real estate market. russ russell is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. he's the broker at "russ russell commerical real estate." it's behind multiple multi- million dollar land sales in the area -- and even more, smaller property sales in huntsville and madison county. waay 31's scottie kay has brand new information about the conflict with a tenant that led to spending 2 hours in jail. scottie? russ russell was booked here at the madison county jail around 2:20 this afternoon on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. we've since learned