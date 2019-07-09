Speech to Text for Real Estate Broker Charged With Harassment

waay 31 is tracking breaking news this evening. since we broke the story at 4 - we've learned one of the biggest names in huntsville's real estate market is out of jail! russ russell turned himself in this afternoon... on harassment and disorderly conduct charges. we learned he bonded out of jail at 4 o'clock. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the madison county jail with brand new information. scottie what have you learned? at this point -- we're still waiting to find out what led up to russell's arrest. we reached out to huntsville police and are still waiting to hear back. russell's group "russ russell commerical real estate" is behind multiple multi-million dollar land sales in the area -- and even more, smaller property sales in huntsville and madison county. waay 31 is working to learn more about the charges and who he's accused of harassing. we've reached out to his real estate agency for comment -- we're still waiting to hear back.