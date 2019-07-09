Speech to Text for Road Crews Dealing With Dangerous Conditions

new this evening -- our team coverage picks up tonight in the shoals! waay 31 wanted to know what road crews are doing to stay safe in these conditions. waay31's breken terry joins us live from florence where one crew just wrapped up for the day - breken? i'm here along chisholm road where the alabama department of transportation contracted keenum construction to repave this area. crews here tell me this asphalt can get up to 300 degrees. foreman micky montgomery told waay31 these heat indexes can get dangerous especially when they're working outside during the hottest part of the day. he said the key to keeping his crews safe is hydration and a lot of breaks. they also supply each worker with these cooling towels. > <we just drink plenty of water, gatorade, and take plenty of breaks and i tell my guys if your getting warm go get up under the shade and cool off for a little while. > the alabama department of transportation said they also tell their employees to wear light colored and loose fitting clothing while working in the heat montgomery told us after doing this job for awhile you montgomery told us after doing this job for awhile you get used to the heat but safety for his crews is the most