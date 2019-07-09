Speech to Text for 07/09/19 Evening Weather

6:30 pm -- right here on waay 31! as we're getting into the thick of summer, the heat is intensifying accordingly. for wednesday, another heat advisory will be in effect for our central and western counties. this includes colbert, franklin, lauderdale, limestone, lawrence, madison, and morgan counties. it starts at noon again and will be in effect until 7 pm wednesday. actual temperatures return to the mid 90s, but with humidity, it will feel as hot as 107 in some locations. we are also closely monitoring the gulf as a disturbance near the florida panhandle has a 70% chance for tropical development within the next 48 hours. it looks like it will drag westward just offshore, eventually moving inland near louisiana and texas. regardless of wind impact right now, at a minimum, the system will bring the potential for very heavy rain along the northern gulf through the weekend. an n-f-l star stopped by the rocket city this afternoon! what two-time superbowl star trey flowers said to students -- and what he gave to them! two-time super bowl champion and huntsville native trey flowers is speaking with 70 students in the rocket city!