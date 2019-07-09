Speech to Text for Wreck closed Capshaw Road at Wall Triana, Nance

happening now ... a live look at a scene near wall triana highway and capshaw ... where in the last hour a box truck was pulled out of a ditch. that truck flipped this afternoon ... but fortunately crews got the scene cleared before the afternoon rush. waay 31's sydney martin has been on the scene since the wreck happened. she joins us live now with what led up to it... sydney? dan, najahe - road reopened in last hour, no one was injured. the driver told me he was trying to avoid a car that swerved into his lane and that's when he lost control. - took about 1.5 hours to get it out of dtich - huntsville fire and rescue hazmat responded because box truck was leaking fuel, fuel contained -- box truck driver said other driver didn't stick around -hemsi responded but no injuries unclear if driver is facing any charges live in huntsville sm waay 31 news