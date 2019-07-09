Speech to Text for Colbert County Animal Shelter may run out of food

students on campus.. new details. the colbert county animal shelter is reaching critical status. it may lose some employees this week. and food is running critically low for animals. waay 31's breken terry shows us why, and what comes next. i'm here at the colbert county animal shelter that's in a funding crisis. officials here tell me they only have enough dog food to last them the next five or six days. wilbanks- the cat food may last another week but without the donations we will be out here struggling to buy it. the colbert county animal shelter runs solely on donations for vet bills and animal food. those donations are dwindling. wilbanks- the economy is stressful on everyone you know that's a big part of it. the shelter is already strapped for cash because the cost of operating has exceeded what it brings in. it was a topic of debate last week with city and county leaders. the fact is the cost of operating the shelter is supposed to be split between the cities of sheffield, tuscumbia, muscle shoals, and the county commission. but the shelter doesn't have a steady funding stream. wilbanks- we've got people getting services that people aren't paying for it and that hurts. if you've got 60% of the shelter with your animals and you're not paying 60% of the cost how is that fair. so now, people in the community are doing what they can to help. melanie- the colbert county animal shelter has been under funded for years and that ultimately caught up with them and they are completely out of funds. melanie orseske and others have organized a dogtrot 5k and one mile fun run this weekend to raise money, and help get the much needed animal food. melanie- every single penny of that goes to the shelter they have no delusions of grandeur about covering salaries and operating costs what they are talking about is covering costs for food. when the food runs out in six days their main supplier is gone. look live tag: for those putting on the fundraiser they are hoping to raise enough donations to keep the shelter afloat while city and county leaders come up with a permanent funding solution for the shelter. in colbert co bt waay31 news. if you want more information on the fundraiser this weekend you can visit our website at waay t-v dot com.