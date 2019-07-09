Speech to Text for Huntsville Utilities monitoring power grid to make sure everything is stable during heat advisory

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

during the heat advisory, power companies are monitoring the power grids to make sure everything is stable. waay-31s alexis scott is live at huntsville utilities to explain how they make sure there's enough power to meet demand. alexis? huntsville utilities told me on days like this, it may be extremely hot... but it's not the temperature they worry about... it's the amount of energy people are using. gary whitley, huntsville utilities "while the weather is important, the demand of the system is what we have to monitor," gary whitley of huntsville utilities and told me this season has been good so far. he said many customers have been doing well with keeping their cooling systems running normal. this helps to keep the power grid from overheating, and you from losing your air conditioning. doug smith, owner of lumberyard "misting system and our fans in the shade and everything will be sometimes 15 degrees cooler than what might happen out in the courtyard or some place," doug smith owns the lumberyard restaurant and tells me days like this, he's happy he owns the space. he told me every spot indoors has high ceilings to circulate the air...and the outdoor space has fans and shaded areas. whenever it is above 85 degrees outside he makes sure his customers are cared for. doug smith, owner of lumberyard "we're always on guard, watching out for customer's safety, making sure they get plenty of water. we have an old bath tub we fill up with ice, and set up water stations for that," while we're not even half way through the summer, whitley told me it's important to not overload your a-c unit by turning it too low. this will make it burn too much energy when it doesn't have to... in turn, making the power grid over heat. but so far in this heatwave, there have been no warnings to change anything that anyone is doing. gary whitley, huntsville utilites "hot, cold, thunderstorms, ice storms, snow storms, we have been here since 1940 and this is what we do every day, and we will continue to do that," in may, we reported tennessee valley authority gave huntsville utilities a warning that the heat was threatening the power grid. that means they put some customers on notice about the potential for interrupting service. but whitley told me in the last month, they haven't been on alert. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott