Huntsville Board of Education Meeting

new details at midday - several changes are being made to the huntsville city schools system.. this morning - the board of education voted on topics that will impact students starting in august.. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what changes we can expect to see this fall. casey? just got out of the school board meeting and dress code was a popular topic.. starting this school year students will now be required to tuck in oversized clothing, shorts must reach the middle of the thigh, and students will be allowed to wear non-gang related scarves and bandanas. board members unanimously approved these changes to the dress code policy. they also clarified what over sized clothing is... it's anything that is several sizes larger than what fits a student.... not just one or two sizes more. board members say these changes were made to improve safety and learning experience. they explain that weapons can be hidden in large t shirts or sweat shirts... and inappropriate clothing can be distracting. christie finley/ superintendent "our job is to make sure that all students are learning at high levels...and when things get in the way that prevent that our job is to address it. so school safety and ensuring that the climate is positive and conducive to learning is our job." some other changes were approved this morning... an "i" was adde to the grade scale... meaning incomplete given to a student who is sick for a long period of time. the board also agreed to put six new part time security resource officers in the schools to improve safety. while one of the biggest topics at the meeting was dress code for students, an employee dress code will also be discussed on july