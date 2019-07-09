Speech to Text for AAMU student found dead

good morning and thank you for joining us at midday. i'm alyssa martin. new details on a student found dead in an apartment at alabama a and m university.. police have identified the woman as 32 deloi cook from talladega. the campus police chief said huntsville police were called in to make sure the death was not a homicide and they believe it was not.. the chief said they responded to the call around 8-45 last night at normal hills student apartments.... according to the university- cook was working on her masters degree as a communication specialist. the police chief on campus said there is no reason to suspect anything but natural causes. kennedy carter "i know for a fact that we're all praying together and that we'll do anything possible to assist the family in the death and that we're always here to support." councelors are avaiable for