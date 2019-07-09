Clear
Obama care heads to appeals court

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 8:13 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 8:13 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

to life in prison. happening today ... obamacare will head to an appeals court in new orleans. this could affect healthcare for more than 166- thousand people in alabama ... according to senator doug jones. that's after a u.s. district judge in texas ruled obamacare unconstitutiona l. former president barack obama created the health care law. if the affordable health care act is struck down ... supporters argue it would affect the health care of millions
