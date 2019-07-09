Speech to Text for Huntsville BOE Meeting

happening today- a new huntsville city schools board member will be sworn in.. carlos matthews was unanimously voted into the vacant seat last month after former board member pam hill resigned. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we can expect at today's board meeting. casey? greg...alyssa... matthews has run for the board of education twice before... and here at the huntsville city schools building, he is finally taking on the role... but this isn't the only topic being discussed at the meeting. former position holder, pam hill says she resigned from the position because of health reasons and she wants to spend more time with her grandchildren. applications for the position then opened at the end of may... and there were five candidates selected from those applications. each candidate was interviewed in june... then city council unanimously voted for matthews. today he will be sworn in... the council will also be discussing a new employee cellphone and dress-code policy. then the board will vote on a proposed student dress code policy. if approved, the changes would require big shirts and hoodies to be tucked in... shorts would have to go to the middle of the thigh... and kids would now be able to wear non-gang related scarfs and bandannas. the district came up with these student dress-code changes based on a survey that received about 1800 responses from teachers, parents, and students. the board of education meeting begins today at eight a-m. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.