Speech to Text for Lunar Gateway Signing

happening today-- two tech companies in huntsville are teaming up to help build and fly a new spacecraft for nasa. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the agreement. casey? greg...alyssa... maxar technology and dynetics will sign a teaming agreement today... and it's all in an effort to power missions to space. the new spacecraft is the first element of a lunar gateway to launch to space... the lunar gateway is a space station being built to orbit around the moon. this new equipment will support the gateway-- giving it power, propulsion, and communication abilities. the lunar gateway is scheduled to help bring humans to the surface of the moon by 2024.... and eventually power a mission to mars. earlier in may, maxar was selected by nasa as the main contractor for the power and propulsion element... and now other companies like dynetics, blue origin, and draper... are joining maxar in the project. huntsville mayor tommy battle and executives from nasa will attend the teaming event... and dynetics and maxar will sign the agreement today at 2 p-m at the dynetics solutions complex. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31