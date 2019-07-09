Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. an investigation is underway after a student is found dead at alabama a and m. campus police say the student was found dead in a residence hall monday night. right now foul play is not suspected. the school will have grief and counseling services available for students who may need it. we are working to learn more details and will update you once we learn more. alyssa... authorities continue to look for an inmate who walked away from his work reelase site on sunday. jeremy tucker is still on the run this morning.. if you have any information on his whereabouts...c ontact police. huntsville police need help identifying a man who made several purchases at a local target using a stolen credit card. he has sleeve tattoos and is thought to be driving a lincoln town car. if you have any information ... call police. today huntsville city schools new district five member will be sworn in... carlos matthews was unanimously voted on at the end of july. also happening at the school board meeting... the council will be discussing an employee phone and dress code policy. the council will also vote on a student dress code policy. we'll updates from the meeting at eleven. alyssa. happening today, a company right here in the rocket city will sign a teaming agreement to build the lunar gateway. today-dynetics and maxar technologies will sign the agreement. they will build, fly and demonstrate the first element of the lunar gateway to launch to space. 3-m says it's investigating former landfills in morgan county for potentially dangerous chemicals. at the request of decatur and county officials ... 3-m has agreed to check out the former brookhaven ... deer springs ... and old moulton road / mud tavern waste disposal sites. happening today ... obamacare will head to an appeals court in new orleans. that's after a u.s. district judge in texas ruled obamacare unconstitutiona l. if the affordable health care act is struck down ... supporters argue it would affect the health care of millions