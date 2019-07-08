Speech to Text for Increase In Bear Sightings

new at 6 ... another bear sighting in north alabama is getting a lot of attention on social media. it's the fourth sighting we know of in a month. the latest happening this morning in the flint river downs neighborhood in madison county. as waay 31's sydney martin learned, all the progress in our area is forcing bears out of their natural homes. roger baker, neighbor, "we got a lot of of wildlife on the edge of the neighborhood right here but i didn't imagine black bears would be here this soon." roger baker spent monday morning out looking for the bear he had seen his neighbors post about on social media... roger baker, neighbor"i went looking through some of the neighborhoods, but if they're back in the trees they are hard to spot." monday's sighting is at least the fourth one in the last month. we've seen a pictures of a bear roaming a street in south huntsville. one swimming across lake guntersville, then scampering off into the woods. and just last week, a bear caught hanging out on a retaining wall at a home in morgan county. a wildlife expert told me as north alabama continues to grow with new homes being built along with new businesses, the bears will be looking for new places to live. christine parker told me she thinks the bear left behind tracks in her front yard.. christine parker, neighbor "i just want to be safe and i want them to be safe, but i don't want them in my front yard." wildlife experts told me the best thing you can do to keep bears away is to bring in any pet food or water you might leave outside overnight. experts say you also need to place all your trash in garbage bags and dispose of it in bins... christine parker told me since it's trash day for the neighborhood..the bear might have been out looking for some food. christine parker, neighbor"he was out here probably smelling the food and stuff from this holiday maybe the bear was hungry." the wildlife expert i talked to also told me the summer heat..might be bringing the bears closer to homes as they try to escape the heat. neighbors, told me in the mean time, they'll be extra cautious when going outside. roger baker, neighbor"be careful when you walk out at night, and like i said i love wildlife so i'm glad to have them." syd, "a wildlife expert shared with me if you see a bear give it plenty of space..and also make lots of noise to scare it away. in madison county sm waay 31 news." if you do see a bear you should also contact the alabama department of conservation and natural resources at 1- 800-272-4263 -- so they can send a