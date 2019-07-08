Speech to Text for HHS Basketball Camp Teaching More Than Basketball

to the community. christian schweers/hunts ville basketball head coach: "well i've got a great relationship with the boys and girls club guys, nick jones and pete miller, and i'm always looking for opportunities for us to partner together and for us to give back to our community." this camp brings kids from all different backgrounds together to learn about one common passion, basketball. christian schweers: "my man chance over here and i wouldn't be hanging out unless he came to camp, come here chance, so we're really glad chance is here at camp." me: "what have you learned in the first day?" chance toney/camper: "teamwork." the high school players hope to teach the campers more than just basketball. griffin wray/huntsville high senior: "just a role model honestly. just hopefully lead them in the right direction, while we're here. teach them some life lessons such as manners and respect, eye contact with coaches, i mean that goes a long way in the future." nicholas jones/sparkman boys & girls club of north alabama athletic director: "i think the campers, they're getting out there, competing, you know. everybody being unselfish, and any time you can be unselfish and learning how to give and share, huntsville high junior ashari tate says she's glad she help these kids stay active in the summer. "i didn't get this opportunity, so i'm happy i get to give them this opportunity and to let them experience this because they'd probably be sitting at home playing video games or still popping fireworks, it's not even the fourth of july, i'm glad this gives them the opportunity to get out of the house in a way." all the kids i saw today had huge smiles on their faces and they looked like they were having such a fun time and learning so many different skills all at the same time which is what you want out of a camp. reporting in huntsville lauren cavasinni waay 31 sports ad-lib sports