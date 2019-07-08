Speech to Text for Wayward Bull is on The Loose

waay tv dot com. happening now ... the hunt is on for a wayward bull in limestone county. the sheriff's office tweeted this picture over the weekend, of a bull found on grigsby ferry road. and now that bull has escaped its temporary home! waay 31's ashley carter has reaction from the community where the bull escaped for the second time. ashley - look live "today i spoke with the man who was keeping the bull over the weekend and he told me it's pretty common for animals such as cows or horses to get out...but a bull getting loose is a bit out of the ordinary. pkg steve bauer,lives in elkmont: "they can go just about wherever they want to go, and if he wants to go through a fence he'll just walk through it." steve bauer lives along grisby ferry road...where he raises cattle of his own. he said the sheriff's office asked him to house a bull over the weekend, until they could find his owner. but the bull escaped before the owner could claim him. steve bauer,lives in elkmont: "i came down sunday morning just to check on the cows and the fence was tore up and he was gone again." bauer says they've been on the look out for the bull since his escape...but it won't be easy to find him. animal control, and the sheriff's office are involved in the search. stephen young,limestone county sheriffs office: "the terrain out there is a little more rugged than a lot of places in the county so it takes some time to obviously just not locate him, but to physically move him." bauer told me the bull is gentle and neighbors shouldn't be worried... he said the bull may keep escaping for other reasons. steve bauer, lives in elkmont: "this guy he might be out looking for a girlfriend." ashley llout "the owner did not want to speak on camera, but the sheriff did tell me his is in desperate search for his bull and plans to keep searching for him throughout the day until he finds him." in limestone county...ashley carter...waay 31 news. the sheriff's office says it can't dedicate all its resources to finding the bull. but if you see it ... call them and tell them where. this is the second bull to be on the run in the last four months! in march -- the rodeo bull "half-moon" was on the loose for almost 2 weeks before he was recaptured. the14-hundred pound bull returned to its herd after four days recovering from being out in the wild. his caretakers said he