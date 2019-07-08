Speech to Text for 3M Looking Into Potentially Toxic Chemicals

new at five, we're hearing from decatur leaders after 3-m announced it will look for potentially harmful chemicals at some former landfills in morgan county. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from city hall with the brand new details. scottie? i just spoke with decatur mayor tab bowling about 3m's announcement. he told me the city of decatur is thankful 3m agreed to do this assessment, as the community's safety is always top priority 3m admitted to previously producing perfluorinated compounds, or "peefahs" in its decatur plant, dumping these potentially cancer-causing chemicals in the tennessee river, resulting in a 35 million dollar settlement with the west morgan east lawrence water and sewer authority to buy a new water filtration system. in 2000, the company announced it was voluntarily stopping production of these compounds, and says it's been working to address the presence of peefahs in the local environment ever since. for the last several months, 3m says it's been searching former landfills in morgan and lawrence counties to test any waste. at the request of decatur city and morgan county officials, 3m has agreed to evaluate three more waste disposal sites that are closed. decatur utilities says it's aware of 3m's investigation, and wants to assure customers their drinking water is safe. decatur mayor bowling echoed that in our interview. i'm drinking our water. my grandchildren, my two daughters, my wife, our residents are drinking our water. 3m conducts tests on our water and our water is safe for consumption. it's safe for taking baths, it's safe for washing clothes, it's safe for washing dishes, it's safe for swimming in swimming pools. officials with the city and morgan county also expect to announce a plan of action soon to address the presence of chemicals in the current decatur-morgan landfill. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news we have heard from decatur police, 3-m and decatur utilities... when we hear more -- you will be the first to