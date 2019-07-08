Speech to Text for Man Accused of Biting Off a Woman's Finger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight police tell us ... they found the finger in the oak park neighborhood on stanhope drive. but it was too late to re- attach it to the woman's hand. waay 31's sydney martin is live in the neighborhood with reaction from people who live there. sydney? dan, najahe- i talked to many neighbors today who told me they saw a large police presence on their street friday night...but they didn't know what had happened until today. nate hughes, neighbor "there was a police officer walking down the street with an assault rifle. a few minutes later another guy came down with a german shepherd. little bit later i tried to get a better view and i saw an ambulance down." nate hughes lives along stanhope drive and said his dogs alerted him to something going huntsville police said an officer found the finger inside the home...and brought it to the hospital. but as we mentioned, it couldn't be reattached. as for tome, he faces up to life in prison if he's convicted on the assault charge. live in huntsvile sm waay 31 news. police said when they were called to the home they learned tome had broken a glass door with a revolver. it's unclear if some of his injuries on his face are also due to the broken glass