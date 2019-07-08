Speech to Text for Florence's first roundabout is almost done

some florence business owners are breathing a sigh of relief this afternoon. for nearly a year, construction of a roundabout on huntsville road in the sweetwater district .... has caused them big headaches. but the two million-dollar project is about to wrap up. waay31's breken terry is live to explain the big steps taken this weekend, to complete the project. breken? the asphalt has been poured and the roundabout is taking shape. here along huntsville road you can see this area is blocked off and roadwork is still happening with large signs reminding people these businesses are open but business owners won't have to wait much longer. it's been very inconvenient for us for the last 10 or 11 months. ranger batteries manager rob tyree says this construction of the roundabout has cut his business off for months. he said it's hard getting customers in and out. tyree- with the open signs and we've done ads and all it's lost us a bunch of money. we've probably lost half our profit or close to that. but the project is almost done. crews worked over the weekend to pour the asphalt on the roundabout. holt- the pavement is finished. it happened saturday they put their third coat on it the roundabout the concrete everything is in place. we still have the landscaping to do. florence mayor steve holt said he knows the project has hurt some of the local businesses. holt- it's been a pain for them and they have been troopers. tyree told waay31 he's excited to see the roundabout start to take shape. tyree- i have no worries when this is all done and opened back up and people know it's open that our profit will go back to where it was and probably even better with a better intersection than was previously here. if the weather holds up the project should be done by blank. live in flo bt