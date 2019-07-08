Speech to Text for Businesses happy Church Street in downtown Huntsville is now open

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after more than a month of disruptive work ... church street in downtown huntsville is now open again. the city closed a portion of the street back in may ... to build a new bridge across pinhook creek. it's part of a larger plan for the area. as waay-31's alexis scott explains ... progress has a hefty price tag for some business owners. the owner of absolute glass services told me with church street being open, people can finally realize his business is open. he told me though the street was blocked off just at his driveway, it caused confusion for many of his customers. orien brawley, owner of absolute glass services "people couldn't find us...brought a lot of traffic turning around in my driveway," orien brawley says when the city first closed church street in may, it had a big impact on his business. the main issue was cars stopping in his driveway to make a u-turn... orien brawley, owner of absolute glass services "it would block the roads a lot of the time, we couldn't get in or out," brawley told me they have to leave for deliveries about 100 times a day and it put a strain on his employees. he says it would also back up the traffic on church street because there would be about 3 cars at a time in one small lane, trying to turn around. fast forward to more than a month later, and church street is back open. brawley says he's already seeing a difference. orien brawley, owner of absolute glass services "customers can come in here. they're not scared to pull back through here, they can find it. they were having to make a loop, and couldn't find us," his only concern now, is he's noticed people speeding when some construction workers are still there. orien brawley, owner of absolute glass services "people need to slow down because the lane is thin..be cautious," the church street closure was supposed to be blocked off until august, but crews finished a little earlier than expected. brawley told me he thinks the construction is great for all the growth huntsville is seeing, but hopes something like this doesn't happen in again. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news the next phase of the project includes continuing work on the bridge and straightening pratt avenue. pratt will have bike lanes, and four lanes instead