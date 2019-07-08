Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. this morning limestone county sheriff's deputies are looking for an inmate they say walked away from his work release detail. vo they say jeremy tucker and bryan vincent walked away from their work at vulcan plastics sunday morning. 12 hours later bryan vincent -- who was serving time for receiving stolen property -- was located and taken back into custody. deputies are still looking for tucker who they say was in jail for child support. they don't believe he is a danger to the public but if you see him you should give the limestone county sheriff's office a call. alyssa... rescue crews are still searching for a 26-year-old woman at smith lake. authorities say kelsey starling - from troy - disappeared after a boat crash during the 4th of july. 5 people were hurt in the crash... 23-year old william fite from decatur was charged with boating under the influence. a man on a motorcycle that sped more than a hundred miles an hour is facing several traffic charges. but he hasn't been booked into jail. owens cross roads police say tyler holzheimer was not arrested after he turned himself in because he does not face charges that would send him to district court. another motorcycle rider who crashed into a police car was arrested. happening now across the state line in mississippi. law officers are searching for two escaped inmates. jonathan blankenship and christopher high escaped from the mississippi state penitentiary. happening today, a nashville police officer killed in a crash on july 4th will be laid to rest. officer john anderson died when a teenage girl ran a red light...then hit anderson's patrol car. 17- year- old jayona brown was charged with vehicular homicide ... driving on a suspended license ... and felony evading. casey? this morning construction crews will be working in a few different areas in madison county. a new project will begin on highway 72 between ryland pike and wall road. crews will also be constructing an intersection at highway 72 and the new jordan road extension. lastly crews will. be out on dug hill road doing work on the median. alyssa the kroger on drake avenue will close tomorrow because of a lack of sales. today is their last day of business. the company said the location lost more than 3 million dollars in the last 3 years! for 24/7