Speech to Text for Madison county roadwork

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- construction crews will be working in a few different areas in madison county... and a new road project that could impact your morning commute will start this morning... crews are scheduled to begin working on a new project on highway 72 east between ryland pike and wall road. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what you can expect to see on your morning drive. casey? greg...alyssa... i'm here on wall road near highway 72 where officials say the construction will impact both the east and west bound traffic... and there are a few other construction areas that could also affect your drive. the alabama department of transportation says while crews are working on high way 72 near ryland pike... drivers should expect periodic lane closures... and reduced speed limits along highway 72. there's also two other areas drivers should be aware of. madison county crews will be constructing an intersection at highway 72 and the new jordan road extension. they will also be completing the jordan road roadway construction. and the alabama department of transportation will be out on dug hill road this morning... doing work on the median. officials say road work between ryland pike and wall road will last for about three weeks... and the department advises that you use caution while driving through these areas. live in madison county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.