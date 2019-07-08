Speech to Text for Limestone county escaped mate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning one escaped inmate is back behind bars -- the other still on the run -- nearly 24 hours after getting away. this is jeremy tucker -- the limestone county sheriff's office is looking for him after they say he walked away from his work detail at vulcan plastics sunday morning. a second inmate -- bryan vincent -- was found and taken back into custody last night. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live from the limestone county sheriff's office with what we know about the inmates escape. live good morning greg and alyssa....deputies tell us they don't believe jeremy tucker is a danger to the community -- but they are trying to get him off the streets as soon as possible. that's why they're asking you to give them a call if you know where he's at. vo jeremy tucker -- and another inmate -- bryan vincent -- both walked away from vulcan plastics sunday morning. deputies say that's where they were abandoned a piece of equipment and took off while they were making a delivery near the plastic fabrication company. several hours later -- bryan vincent was arrested north of alabama 251 in the woods off of compton road. but this isn't the first time inmates have walked away from their work release details in limestone county. in fact -- this is the third time in just five months that inmates have escaped. something that has people who live in the community on edge and wanting a change. we're out here at night. sometimes we have to go to the mailbox, the washer and dryer, or may just need to come outside and throw something away. so, that's definitely going to make me keep my eyes open and check my surroundings." live we do know jeremy tucker was in jail for child support and bryan vincent was serving a split sentence for receiving stolen property. again, if you see tucker, do not approach him -- instead give the limestone county sheriff's office a call. reporting live in limestone co, rr, waay 31 news.