UPDATE: ONE INMATE RECAPTURED, ANOTHER SOUGHT BY LIMESTONE COUNTY AUTHORITIES

new at ten, we're hearing from some limestone county residents after one of two escaped inmates was caught near their homes. bryan vincent was found in the woods off of compton road, north of alabama 251. he walked away from his work detail at vulcan plastics early this morning. limestone county deputies are still looking for jeremy tucker. thank you for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the sheriff's office with how the search is going and what neighbors have to say about it. scottie? will, deputies from the limestone county sheriff's office assisted athens police after they got a call about a man looking for a ride. that man was escaped inmate bryan vincent. with the help of some k-9 officers, vincent was quickly taken into custody, but some folks are still worried about the other inmate who's still on the run. helinda lassie, lives nearby "we jumped up and came and locked our doorsthe front and the back." helinda lassie lives across the street from where deputies found bryan vincentone of the two inmates who walked away from their work detail at vulcan plastics early sunday morning. when she saw a large police presence in her neighborhood... helinda lassie, lives nearby "it scared us to death!" deputies say the inmates were making a delivery near the plastic fabrication company when they abandoned a piece of equipment and took off. shardae love, lives nearby "it's kind of nerve-wrecking. there are a lot of us single women that are out here with kids. our kids are constantly running around, playing." this is the third time an inmate has escaped from the work release program in limestone county in less than five months. some folks say they'd like to see an increase in security or surveillance at the companies where inmates work. kellsie cowart, lives nearby "somebody should be there watching them 24/7." others say they aren't a fan of the program at all. essence king, lives nearby "i feel like they need to just stop having inmates go to the companies and just keep them in the jail." while vincent is now back behind bars, neighbors say they'll be extra cautious until tucker is found. shardae love, lives nearby "we're out here at night. sometimes we have to go to the mailbox, the washer and dryer, or may just need to come outside and throw something away. so, that's definitely going to make me keep my eyes open and check my surroundings." helinda lassie, lives nearby "we'll keep our eyes out and keep the doors locked. i hope he's not out this way!" again, the limestone county sheriff's office is still looking for tucker and following all leads. they don't think he is a danger to the public, but if you see him, they ask that you don't approach him. instead, you should call the sheriff's office. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay