07/07/19 Late Weather

injuries were reported. storm force 31's meteorologist chris smith is here with a look at the forecast. a weak cold front is on the way monday. however, don't let the words "cold front" mislead you. there's no big cool down coming, but the wind shift should help pump some drier, more comfortable air into the tennessee valley. after sunday afternoon's storms, some patchy fog is possible early monday morning. temperatures start in the lower 70s and highs reach the lower 90s during the afternoon. it will be similarly dry on tuesday with a slight chance for an isolated afternoon storm, as will be the case monday, and we'll have an otherwise mostly sunny sky. highs return to the mid 90s and stay there through at least wednesday. we are also monitoring a potential tropical depression that is still over land in the southeast right now. as it meanders over the gulf in the coming days, it has been given a 50% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days by the national hurricane center. if it develops, this system can play a role in valley weather by next weekend. thanks, chris. we'll check back in with you later in the show.