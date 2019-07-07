Speech to Text for US WINS 4TH WORLD CUP TITLE, 2ND IN A ROW, BEATS DUTCH 2-0

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama and the southeast. new at five... it's another win for the women's us soccer team! today, the team won it's fourth world cup title making them back to back champions! they beat the netherlands 2 to 0. waay 31's lauren cavasini joins us now with a look at today's championship game. this game started off slow for both teams, but the us would find a way to break through the netherland's tough defense in the second half. megan rapinoe and rose lavelle the two players for the united states to score in this world cup. rapinoe scored six goals and had three assists in five games this world cup which landed her not one but two awards, the golden boot and the golden ball and she's the oldest women to score in a world cup final. this trophy for the us is now the fourth one in their trophy case. usa's first world cup was in 1991, they won again in 1999, and have now won the last two in 2015 and 2019.