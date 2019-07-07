Speech to Text for TWO ARRESTED AFTER MOTORCYCLES SPOTTED GOING 101 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

new this evening... two men are in madison county jail after a police chase in owens cross roads. police say two motorcyclists led them on a high-speed chase that started on old big cove road near knotty walls road and ended when one driver slammed into a police car near the publix on 431. they even reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. twenty-four year old jonathan cheatwood was taken to the hospital before being booked in madison county jail. this morning, the other motorcyclist, 24 year old tyler holzheimer, turned himself in. police say he was interviewed and released. however, he will still face municipal charges. waay31's sierra phillips is live where the chase happened with the details, sierra? i'm standing near where those two motorcyclists and owens cross roads police sped by. they raced from big cove road into here on taylor road and ended that way near the publix parking lot. i talked with neighbors who say they were not surprised at all by these arrests--- because they say drivers race down their street all the time. campbell- "we were hoping law enforcement would come and stop it so we could rest at night." heather campbell lives near the path two motorcyclists took last night as they sped more than 60 miles per hour over the limit to try and escape police. campbell- "that does not surprise me....at all" she says racing has become a serious problem in the last few months. campbell- "they start over at the school and they just go back and forth for hours." while we don't know if the motorcyclists were racing, we do know police say they were going more than 100 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. they sped past home after home before cutting through a shopping center near publix. one driver, jonathan cheatwood, was arrested last night with speeding, attempting to elude, and not having correct tag charges. another driver turned himself in sunday morning. campbell didn't see the chase -- but says she hopes this arrest will slow down drivers. campbell- "it gets really annoying around 8:30, 9 o clock at night." no word yet from owens cross roads police on who the other motorcyclist is but as soon as we know we will update you on air or online at waaytv.com. reporting live in owens cross roads, sierra phillips,