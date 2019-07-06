Speech to Text for GOOD SAMARITANS RESCUE WOMAN FROM TENNESSEE RIVER

new tonight.... a woman is now recovering in the hospital thanks to a game warden and two bystanders. officials say she jumped into the tennessee river from the i-65 bridge before they rescued her. "we were still in shock. you know, like that's crazy. something you'd never think would happen." thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson-smith waay 31's alex torres-perez joins us live from decatur, where she met one of the people who helped rescue this woman's life. will, travis shankle and his father are still in shock after what happened this 4th of july. they were trying to watch a firework display on the river when they heard someone yelling. "somebody was screaming for help!" that's when travis shankle and his father jumped into action. "i was nervous at first when i heard her screaming because i didn't know where it was coming from or what was going on." it was pitch black in the water. so it took them around five minutes to find the woman. "i turned around and shined my headlights off to the river. we see her there screaming and waving her arms. it looked liked she was in there for a long time." the father, son duo then flagged down a boat down and called 911. but before rescue crews got there, a game warden who happened to be in the area heard the call. he then dove into the river with a life jacket. "the warden showed up and said 'i know exactly how the water is and where it is. so, i'm going to go in and get her myself.'" the warden and the woman stayed floating in the river until rescue crews arrived. shankle says this 4th of july is one he'll never forget. "it's going to be the best one i remember...helping somebody live to see another day." now he hopes people can learn from this experience to reach out to others "reach out to other people whether it is giving them 5 dollars or help save their life altogether." officials believe the woman was trying to commit suicide. she is currently in the hospital in serious condition. reporting live in decatur, atp waay