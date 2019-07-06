Speech to Text for HOW PREPARED THE TENNESSEE VALLEY IS FOR QUAKES

people in southern california are recovering today after a whopping seven-point-one magnitude earthquake hit. its the strongest earthquake in the region since 1999. because north alabama sits between the new madrid and east tennessee seismic zones we wanted to know how prepared our area is for earthquakes. thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson-smith. waay31's sierra phillips is live at the jackson county emergency management office with what she's learned. sierra? the first natural disasters people think of here in north alabama are flooding, thunderstorms and, of course, tornadoes. but-- officials say a serious earthquake could absolutely happen right here in our area. i talked with people who say the earthquake in california has them looking at their own plan for if disaster strikes. jackson- "its like being nauseated, motion sick, at least that's what it felt like to me." jackson county emergency management director felix jackson has felt smaller earthquakes here. jackson- "that wasn't anything compared to what people have seen out west in california." officials say over thirteen thousand people in ridgecrest, california were left without power after a strong earthquake shook the area. just after the 7.1 magnitude quake, two others stronger than a 5.0 magnitude quakes came through. people i talked to today say that has them thinking about their own plans. carter dempsey "you've got to think about things in advance even in north alabama we're close enough to the new madrid fault line that we could have broken windows, things broken in the home." cathy carter dempsey is a retired fema worker and says she's ready to go if disaster hits. her emergency kit is complete with weeks worth of food and water, along with a helmet, changes of clothes and other supplies. she even has a kit prepared for her dog, teddy rose. carter dempsey- "disasters can be upsetting to pets so i've got her favorite blanket and her favorite dog toys." jackson says if the county saw an earthquake like the most recent one in california it would have a different challenges. for example, jackson county has an extensive train system -- a derailment of a train carrying dangerous chemicals could cause serious issues. also- jackson county hasn't seen an earthquake like that before. and while emergency protocols are in place, officials aren't entirely sure what a natural disaster like that would do to the county. jackson - "we prepare like any other natural disaster, but we don't have a basis to go on." scottboro is no stranger to small quakes. just last month a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook this area. an earthquake that small doesn't usually cause structural damage. reporting live in jackson county sierra phillips waay31 news.