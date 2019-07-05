Speech to Text for Neighborhood shocked after man killed by vehicle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight we are learning new information about a man who died today - after a car fell on top of him while he was changing a tire. it happened on jack coleman drive around this afternoon. neighbors described the man as friendly and a good neighbor. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher has been following this story all afternoon. kody... what else have you learned since we last spoke with you a 6? huntsville police told me they believe the jack slipped and that's why the car fell on top of him. the man was changing a tire a car in his front yard... .. people in the area can't believe this happened... robert powell lives just a few doors down from where the accident happened... robert powell/neighbor "this is the last thing i would want to see someone lose their life trying to change a tire." when he saw all of the police and first responders in front of his neighbors house... he pieced together who died... robert powell/neighbor "this is real sad, especially after the holiday and i just saw him out there early yesterday." powell tells me he didn't know his neighbor well... but they were friendly... robert powell/neighbor "see him all the time. we would wave, speak at the car going by by the neighborhood." now... his heart breaks for the family of his neighbor... robert powell/neighbor "my prayers go out to his family." i've called the madison county coroner and huntsville police to find out the name of the man who died... but they have not released his name yet... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay