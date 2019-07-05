Speech to Text for Rainsville native Aubriella Hairston has a ninja course fit for her home

welcome back everyone and happy fourth of july. a few weeks ago i met a 12 year old who absolutely dominated the ninja obstacle course. she took home the gold medal in the 12 and under competition during the alabama state games but she didn't get to the top by only practicing twice a week here in huntsville. aubriella hairston: "i woke up one christmas morning and i had rings, we took them down so i could use them over there, we had rings all around 'em and that was one of my christmas presents." when american ninja warrior junior premiered in 2018, aubriella hairston and her dad looked for a training facility near their hometown of rainsville...thats when they found the ninja obstacle academy in huntsville. chris hairston: "well i called and talked to justin a couple times, the athletic director there, and he encouraged me to bring her down and let her just try it out. see what she thought." so this father-daughter pair decided to make the long drive to huntsville and aubriella was hooked. aubriella hairston: "we go two time a week, so on tuesday's and thursday's and i practice for two hours there." but because of the distance, chris wanted to make sure his daughter could practice anytime she wanted. chris hairston: "i love to do wood working. i have a lot of wood working tools, i had built the cabin, so i had thought well there's some room right there and we'll put an obstacle and if we move the couch we can get one more obstacle in and one thing led to another." aubriella hairston: "like i wake up in the morning and the first thing i do is swing on my bars or something like that." stand up: the ninja wheel which is what i'm walking on is just one of more than 15 obstacles inside the hairston household. all created by aubriella's dad, chris, for his daughter to practice while at home and that basically makes up an entire ninja course. me: "your dad did all this for you so what does that mean to you that he supports you so much?" aubriella hairston: "a lot because he basically ruined our house by putting all our obstacles up and gave up his living room for me." chris hairston:"i was willing to do it because i love my little girl." plus, there's nothing chris loves more than to see aubriella do well at competitions. chris hairston: "i'll see her, there's a big obstacle that we haven't seen before and she'll get a big swing and she lets go, and i'm amazed every time she makes one. it's like she did that because you know they're not easy." and chris has some big plans for when aubriella outgrows the living room. chris hairston: "my goal right now is, i'm going to have to build a shed for our new camper and the hippie van when we're not using it. and i'm probably going to go ahead and make it high enough to where we can put a lot of obstacles. we're just going to build an outdoor course." most ninja's who compete on the tv show or just around the country have nicknames, and aubriella's ninja name is the tie dye ninja and there's a couple reasons for that. one is that she says she's always loves tie dye and the second is because her dad has an old volkswagen hippie van as they call it that they take on road trips. so be sure to remember the tie dye ninja because she's going places...like later this month aubriella is going to lake minnesota for the ultimate ninja athlete associations world competition and in august she's competing in the state games of