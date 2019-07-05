Speech to Text for HSV Fireworks Confiscation

a 17-year old drowned. new at 5...the fourth of july may be over, but huntsville police is still cracking down on fireworks being illegally set off in the city of huntsville. waay 31's sydney martin learned police had a busy fourth of july. and they are expecting to respond to more calls throughout the weekend. bins like this one are placed at every huntsville police precinct for officers to put in fireworks they've confiscated. police told us the bins are being regularly cleared out by the bomb squad...and during friday's day shift officers finally saw a slow down in calls. lt michael johnson, huntsville police. "if they are tied up confiscating fireworks doing paperwork, turning those fireworks in and/or writing a citation that limits the time they can spend investigating more serious situations going on in the city." johnson said officers are allowed to use their discretion when responding to calls...and if they catch you with fireworks...they can let you off with a warning. however, if they're called back out to where you are again...you'll definitely face a fine or jail time. police told us all fireworks are illegal within city limits, and want people to stop setting fireworks off because the calls are overwhelming and use up resources. lt michael johnson, huntsville police"we responded to approximately 40 calls an hour from 8pm to midnight which is roughly 1 call every minute and a half." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. huntsville police said they responded to 240 calls about fireworks on the 4th of july...and it didn't slow down until hours after midnight. in 2018.. officers only responded to 160 calls. and in 2017, 200