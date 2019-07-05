Speech to Text for Scottsboro Teen Dies

is still being investigation. new this evening-- we are learning more about the teenager shot and killed with a stolen gun. family and friends are mourning 17-year old anthony scott. police say scotts friend shot him accidentally while playing with stolen guns at a home off highway 35. it is up to the district attorney if he wants to file new charges against jacob isbell. waay 31's ashley carter is live at section high school where scott played football until this past spring. family and friends are mourning the loss of someone they said meant so much to their section lion family... they told me they couldn't believe the news of his passing and are still in shock." luke christopher, former teammate: "he'd do anything in the world for anybody." luke christopher played football with anthony scott for about 10 years... he's still in a state of disbelief after hearing his friend is dead. luke christopher, former teammate: "i can't believe that it happened. you hear about it everywhere else you just don't hear about that stuff around here." friends...teammates and his coach remember anthony scott as a hard worker...a great teammate...and and even better person terry mckee, family friend: "he was a great kid, always a cut up, just the same anywhere you met him." caleb bryant: "always had a smile on his face no matter what." luke christopher: "he was always goofing around he had an awesome personality." nobody at the school knew of jason isbell. scottsboro police say the teens were playing with stolen guns when isbell accidentally shot scott wednesday night. he died the next day. scott's lion family says they will never forget him. terry mckee, family friend: "he was part of this family he was a section lion, he'll always be a section lion." a family friend told me they will know more about anthony's funeral arrangements sometime this afternoon..unti l then they are continuing to keep his family in their prayers. live in jackson county...ashley carter...waay 31 news isbell is currently charged as an adult on first degree assault charges and breaking and entering into motor vehicles. new charges could come as early as