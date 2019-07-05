Speech to Text for Huntsville police: Man killed after car fell on him on Jack Coleman Drive

we're follow breaking news in huntsville! a man is dead after a car he was working on apparently slipped off the jack and crushed him... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's kody fisher is live on jack coleman drive where it happened... kody... what have you learned since 5? in the last 45 minutes the madison county coroner got here and as you can see... they are currently determining exactly what happened... when the coroner arrived... the fire department... and the ambulance both left... people who live in the area tell me it all happened in the front yard of one of these houses... we don't want to say exactly which one... because the huntsville police department is still telling the family of the man who died... one neighbor tells me this is shocking... "i couldn't believe this happened. my prayers go out to his family. gah-lee, this is unbelievable, cause this is a quiet neighborhood." i'm going to continue working to find out the name of the person who died... as soon as i find out i'll let you know... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...