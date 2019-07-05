Speech to Text for Von Braun Legacy

in less than two weeks - huntsville will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 moon mission. wernher von braun and his team were based at marshal space flight center but traveled frequenlty to cape canaveral, florida. i recently traveled to the launch site - and met a man who worked the apollo missions. he remembers von braun - his legacy - and - told me the unusual way he met him. his first introduction to von brown's rockets came one day while he was fishing near the beach as a boy - almost 20 years before apollo 11. "and i said holy moly it goes straight up and i says holy maceral what could this be?" jim ogle is in his 80s now, but as a boy growing up near the cape, he was an eyewitness to wernher von braun's first rocket launch in florida. "it was july 24th of 1950, uh and it was the very first v 2 rocket to be launched here... it was on the front page of the cocoa tribune here the very next day after it happened, a very significant event and in my opinion was the first step towards the moon." many years later, while working as a contractor for nasa in florida, ogle would get to meet von braun in a most unusual way. more on that in a moment. we met ogle where he worked during the apollo missions - in the v-a-b the vehicle assembly building the giant building at the cape where the rocket stages are stacked vertically then transported to the launch pad a mobile launch concept developed by von braun and his team. "it's big enough to assemble four of these saturn v apollo vehicles simultaneously in verticle position, and then move them out from this verticle assembly building to the launch pad three-and-a-half miles away." the mobile launcher is carried by the appropriately named "crawler transporter" at snail's pace one-mile-per- hour. "actually, it's smoother than you would think..." bob myers has been driving this beast for 36 years. he gave us a close-up look at the massive machine - recently upgraded to carry the 18 to 24-million pound sls rocket and orion spacecraft. "you're carrying america's space program on top, so you know, obviously you want to do the best job you can. so yea, so it's quite an honor just to do that." it was the same for ogle and his team decades earlier. he was there for every launch. he still has his apollo 11 firing room badge. "the intensity in the firing room for that particular launch was horrendous. i'll never forget it." something else he will never forget meeting the most famous man on the team - von braun in line for the bathroom! "i'm standing there in the line there along with everybody else, and wernher von braun comes up right behind me and i'm in awe. i want to turn around and say hey, how you doing there, i didn't know what to do or what to say, but the only thing i could do was turn around and i said dr. von braun, would you like to go ahead of me? it's the only thing i could do! and uh, he said no, no. i take my turn." this part of florida is now known as the space coast. and ogle says they can thank the vision, wisdom and inspiration of the men and women of the rocket city for changing the world forever. "and it was wernher von braun out here with his rocket team from the redstone arsenal in huntsville, alabama... you know, had it not been for them i don't know that we would have walked on the moon in 69 to be honest with you." just twelve people have walked on the moon. but it took thousands of people to get them there. ogle says he was in the right place, at the right time, at the right age. he calls it a magnificent time in this country's history and he is proud to