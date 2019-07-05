Speech to Text for Huntsville woman almost scammed after contacting wrong customer support

a woman in huntsville almost got scammed after trying to contact a popular payment service called cash app. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the woman and what she learned from her mistake. cash app is an app some people use to transfer money to and from others in a matter of seconds. but one woman told me she almost lost hundreds of dollars by accessing the wrong customer service website. tarieco white, "my bank told me that i was getting scammed and i was like, no, because i used this app several times," tarieco white was shocked when she found out she was almost scammed out of hundreds of dollars. she used cash-app before and wanted to use the free card you can request from the app. but when she went to activate it, she accidentally clicked on the wrong website. someone called her from the site and told her to download this app called quick support... tarieco white, "they were able to take my picture, get my driver's license," but once they started walking her through the process to access her money, they asked her to send 100-dollars through the app to an out-of- state number. tarieco white, "that right there told me it was a scam because i've never had to send any money through cash app," she then went to her bank to ask about her account after this issue and a clerk told her she was being scammed. the clerk changed her banking information immediately and told to her get in contact with the correct customer support for cash app. in less than 12 hours...she had a new cash app account and has advice for anyone who may have made a similar mistake. tarieco white, "if someone calls you over the phone asking for your information, hang up, call the police, do whatever," a spokesperson for cash app told me they do handle any scam attempts within 24 hours. the spokesperson also said they will never call anyone over the phone... only via text or email from the app. the cash app spokesperson told us they realize an older audience is starting to use the app but they want to encourage you to always confirm any information someone gives you whether it be a name...