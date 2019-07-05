Clear

07/05/19 6PM Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Speech to Text for 07/05/19 6PM Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

won't have road rage. the typical july pattern we've been stuck in for the past several days continues through the weekend. warm, humid nights followed by hot and somewhat stormy afternoons will be the trend both saturday and sunday. lows hit the lower 70s and highs climb to the low to mid 90s. with humidity factored in, it should feel like lower triple digits. if you're hoping for an ease in the heat or an end to the storms, keep dreaming. aside from the occasional temporary reduction in storm coverage, the highs hold steady in the lower to mid 90s and there's a chance for storms every day through at least next week. par for the course, indeed.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
