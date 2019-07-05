Speech to Text for Body recovered from Elk River identified as missing kayaker

new information at 4- the search has ended for the missing kayaker in limestone county officials say they found the body of michael rynders in the elk river near sportman's park. i'm danshaffer. and i'mnajahesherma n. waay31s sierra phillips is there to learn more about how it all happened. right now this dock on elk river is near empty but earlier today it was packed with rescue crews that search effort ended around 11:30 when they found a body about 100 yards from where i am right now up river." troopers say the body found was michael rynders. this comes after an almost 2 day search for him after he went out kayaking with his girlfriend. when she heard him scream, she then turned around and couldn't find him. i spent some time talking to friends of rynders who say he was an awesome father and a kind man. as the search picked back up friday morning, family and friends waited nearby. the chief of the athens-limestone rescue squad told me he prayed with the victim's girlfriend this morning as she waited for any news. hardy- "she understood what the circumstances were and what it's going to be like in the future, she's a strong girl." hardy says he's seen a couple of kayaking accidents on the elk river, although he wouldn't consider this area particularly dangerous. reporting in limestone county, sierra phillips waay31 news. right now troopers are also investigating a boat crash that sent four people to the hospital on smith lake last night. the alabama law enforcement agency's marine patrol said 5 people were hurt, 4 of them were taken to the hospital,