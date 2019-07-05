Speech to Text for Arab police plan to install traffic cameras to reduce number of wrecks

the a-rab police department plans to install traffic cameras to help reduce the number of wrecks. within the next 6 months - police hope to add cameras to every intersection along highway 231. waay-31s alexis scott shows us why police think this will help cut down on accidents the first traffic camera will be installed here at the intersection of 231 and 4th street next month police told me they believe this will encourage people to drive safer if they know they are being recorded. tony morrow, lives in arab "we hear sirens and i'm thinking they're going somewhere and 90 percent of the time, it's right here," tina and tony morrow are the owners of a gym right off highway 231 tina morrow, lives in arab "we've been here a little over a year and there have been quite a few accidents here at this intersection," earlier this week, arab police and the city discussed a way to see what's going on along the highway. in may, we reported there were five traffic lights hit in just one month. there was also one fatal wreck involving a drunk driver who hit and killed a city employee. because of these accidents, they decided to purchase traffic cameras to monitor the road tina morrow, lives in arab "if people are aware of what's been the issue here at these intersections, maybe they'll be more aware themselves when their driving everyday," the chief of arab police told me these cameras will not be used to watch drivers 24-7 or to write traffic citations. they will use the video when needed to provided evidence of what happened and who's at fault in a wreck. and the morrow's hope this will encourage drivers to be safe. tina morrow, lives in arab "are people just careless? are they in a rush trying to get through? are they just not paying attention," i've reached out to arab police to ask exactly how many car crashes have happened along this highway and at this intersection, i'm waiting to hear back. reporting in arab alexis scott waay-31 news the city isn't sure how much the traffic cameras will cost because they are still working to determine which cameras they will purchase. they want to have all the cameras set up hopefully before the end of the year.