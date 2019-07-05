Speech to Text for Huntsville Fire responds to 'total loss' Levert Street structure fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

courthouse opens. this afternoon a fire at vacant home in huntsville is under investigation . huntsville fire and rescue spent hours earlier this afternoon working to put it out. it happened on lavert street in huntsville.. that's right off oakwood avenue near i-565 waay 31's sydney martin learned because of the heat-- fire crews made sure they had extra manpower so no one got overheated. jay gates, district chief, "i've been here 33 years. so i know a lot of these people. i have known them for 20 or 30 years. you know their mentality they want to go back in. so you got to help them help themselves and make sure they don't go back in and get to hot." jay gates is a district chief with huntsville fire and rescue. he told me his job it to make sure no one gets hurt while fighting a fire. gates told me extreme temperatures -- during the summer and winter also make their job more dangerous. "you're inside it's hot. it's 500 to 1000 degrees inside a normal house fire then you come out and you got a heat index of 100 degrees or more, so they get no relief. we got to get these turnouts off of them and get some cool water in them, a cool towel and in front of some cool air." gates said the firetruck driver is tasked with making sure there is cold water and relief for firefighters when they take a break. and they'll also keep paramedics close by just in case anyone get overheated or hurt. "it's a standard thing for hemsi to come to any working house fire, so they are here and we would probably keep them a little longer today then we normally would." gates told me he's always keeping a close eye on all of the firefighters on scene...on friday, he called for more trucks to come help to make sure no one got overheated. "i will make them sit down until i tell them they can go back in." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. that wasn't the only fire huntsville fire and rescue responded to on friday. firefighters put out a fire in a trash can inside an apartment on patton road. the cause of the fire is under investigation. no one inside the apartment was hurt.