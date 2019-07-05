Speech to Text for Mortar-like firework blamed in Limestone County woman’s head injury

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31 is learning a limestone county woman was using a mortar-like firework on thursday, when it shot off and hit her in the forehead! east limestone volunteer fire officials say the 52-year old woman was shooting fireworks at her home just north of the fire station, on east limestone road. waay31's steven dilsizian spent the day digging for more information on the freak- incident. the east limestone volunteer fire department and athens ems teams responded thursday afternoon to a fireworks accident that forced a woman to be sent to the hospital. take sot: cait posey - lives on east limestone road "scary cause it could happen to anybody" as cait posey walks into a local fireworks store, looking to keep the july fourth celebrations going, she can't help but think of the accident that happened on her street. take sot: cait posey - lives on east limestone road "i mean you worry about going blind, if she was hit in the eyes" east limestone fire officials tell me on thursday, a 52- year-old woman was shooting fireworks outside her house. the woman suffered a head injury after one firework hit her on the forehead. officials tell me it was a mortar firework, where the explosive is packed into a tube before firing. kait blansit lives in east limestone and has never heard of a firework accident like this before. take sot: kait blansit - buying fireworks "rarity.... kind of like a freak accident" fire officials say the woman was taken to huntsville hospital but they don't have any updates on her condition. it's unclear who packed the firework into the mortar, but fire officials say the woman lit it herself. posey tell me she will be extra careful tonight.... take sot: cait posey - lives on east limestone road "be more careful when shooting them tonight to make sure it doesn't happen to us too" in limestone county, sd, waay31 news. fire officials say the woman was too close when the mortar went off but it's unclear if